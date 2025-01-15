Number of victims of Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk increases to 9

The number of wounded in Kramatorsk as a result of the Russian attack increased to 9, including 2 children. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

"The number of wounded in Kramatorsk has increased to 9, including 2 children. These are the figures as of 16:00," said the head of the RMA.

This morning, Russians dropped a bomb on a high-rise building. Shrapnel damaged 18 houses, 3 educational institutions and an infrastructure facility.

In addition, 18 cars were damaged by the shock wave and debris.

"All the consequences of the shelling have been thoroughly documented," said Filashkin.