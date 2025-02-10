Number of Ukrainian-language channels on TV has doubled - Kremin

In December 2024, an increase in the share of Ukrainian-language content was recorded. Compared to 2023, the number of TV channels broadcasting exclusively Ukrainian-language products has more than doubled - from 19% to 44.4%, according to a statement by Taras Kremen, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, UNN reports.

The inspection covered 36 national TV channels broadcasting on air.

The main factor in the Ukrainization of the TV space was the entry into force of the new Law on Media, which established a higher quota for the use of the state language in TV and radio broadcasting - at least 90% of airtime from January 1, 2024 - is indicated in the report of the Commissioner's Secretariat.

The study also revealed a complete lack of advertising in non-state languages;

compliance with the requirements of the language legislation by the authorities and local self-government bodies on the air;

increasing the number of programs broadcast in Ukrainian that were previously broadcast in Russian;

broadcasting all feature films exclusively in the state language.

At the same time, the information space is still partially bilingual: Russian is used in the news with comments from witnesses to the events, in documentary projects about the war, in which military personnel and volunteers are interviewed, and in programs aimed at debunking Russian propaganda, etc.

Unpleasant trends were also revealed: the newly registered TV channel “Svitlo” broadcast programs exclusively in Russian without voice-over or subtitling in Ukrainian.

In addition, there were cases of broadcasting programs with Russian-language commentaries without translation or subtitles in Ukrainian on the channels:

“Kvartal TV (Bunker program);

“Anything is Possible!“ (program ‘In Search of Truth. Achilles’ Shield”);

“Novy Kanal (Even Children Know program);

“NTN (the Pravda Zhizni program);

“WE-UKRAINE+“ (”Wake Up” program).

According to Kremen, ICTV, which produces content for the United News marathon in cooperation with Vіkna.STB, provides information in Russian without voiceover or subtitling in Ukrainian, which leads to the spread of Russian by other marathon participants.

The results of the monitoring show positive dynamics in the promotion of the Ukrainian language on television. However, the regime of bilingualism that still exists on television is a cause for concern. Especially in times of war, when language is a matter of national security ,” said Taras Kremin.

In December 2024, answering a question from UNN, Kremin noted that in times of war, the slowdown in Ukrainization was not only a cultural problem but also a threat to national security.

The language ombudsman said that propaganda through the Internet and social networks strengthens the enemy's influence, and a neutral position on the language issue only contributes to this.