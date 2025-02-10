Number of Ukrainian-language channels on TV has doubled - Kremin

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35572 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 78161 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100281 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113683 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94184 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122874 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102138 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113189 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116818 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157337 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101806 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 82860 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 54043 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103521 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 84647 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113683 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122874 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157337 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147716 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179919 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 84647 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103521 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135851 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137695 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165739 views
Actual
Number of Ukrainian-language channels on TV has doubled - Kremin

Number of Ukrainian-language channels on TV has doubled - Kremin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23632 views

In December 2024, the number of TV channels with exclusively Ukrainian-language content more than doubled compared to 2023. The monitoring of 36 national channels showed both positive changes and violations of the language law.

In December 2024, an increase in the share of Ukrainian-language content was recorded. Compared to 2023, the number of TV channels broadcasting exclusively Ukrainian-language products has more than doubled - from 19% to 44.4%, according to a statement by Taras Kremen, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, UNN reports.

Details

The inspection covered 36 national TV channels broadcasting on air.

The main factor in the Ukrainization of the TV space was the entry into force of the new Law on Media, which established a higher quota for the use of the state language in TV and radio broadcasting - at least 90% of airtime from January 1, 2024

Image

The study also revealed a complete lack of advertising in non-state languages;

compliance with the requirements of the language legislation by the authorities and local self-government bodies on the air;

increasing the number of programs broadcast in Ukrainian that were previously broadcast in Russian;

broadcasting all feature films exclusively in the state language.

At the same time, the information space is still partially bilingual: Russian is used in the news with comments from witnesses to the events, in documentary projects about the war, in which military personnel and volunteers are interviewed, and in programs aimed at debunking Russian propaganda, etc.

Unpleasant trends were also revealed: the newly registered TV channel “Svitlo” broadcast programs exclusively in Russian without voice-over or subtitling in Ukrainian.

In addition, there were cases of broadcasting programs with Russian-language commentaries without translation or subtitles in Ukrainian on the channels:

  • “Kvartal TV (Bunker program);
  • “Anything is Possible!“ (program ‘In Search of Truth. Achilles’ Shield”);
  • “Novy Kanal (Even Children Know program);
  • “NTN (the Pravda Zhizni program);
  • “WE-UKRAINE+“ (”Wake Up” program).

According to Kremen, ICTV, which produces content for the United News marathon in cooperation with Vіkna.STB, provides information in Russian without voiceover or subtitling in Ukrainian, which leads to the spread of Russian by other marathon participants.

The results of the monitoring show positive dynamics in the promotion of the Ukrainian language on television. However, the regime of bilingualism that still exists on television is a cause for concern. Especially in times of war, when language is a matter of national security

 ,” said Taras Kremin.

Recall

In December 2024, answering a question from UNN, Kremin noted that in times of war, the slowdown in Ukrainization was not only a cultural problem but also a threat to national security.

The language ombudsman said that propaganda through the Internet and social networks strengthens the enemy's influence, and a neutral position on the language issue only contributes to this.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising