Number of people injured by Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhya increases to 6

The number of victims of shelling in Zaporizhzhia has increased to six people, and the relevant services are eliminating the consequences of the hit. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

The number of injured has increased to 6 people and they are being treated. Rescuers, police, utilities, doctors and social workers are working together to eliminate the consequences of the impact and help the victims, - the statement said.

Details

He also noted that tents have been set up at 2 locations where residents are seeking support. An invincibility point is open around the clock near the site of the attack.

Recall

On the evening of September 22, Russians struck 6 times in Zaporizhzhia. Buildings were partially destroyed, surrounding houses were damaged, and a fire broke out.