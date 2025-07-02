In Ukraine, the number of court decisions on corruption increased by 37% in 2025 2 July 2025

$41.820.04
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
09:18 AM • 5516 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 20631 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 31747 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 28631 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 38799 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 63679 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 53393 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58179 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105386 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 74921 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Tags
Authors
Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke outJuly 2, 01:42 AM
In Germany, an Iranian spy who monitored Jewish sites will be triedJuly 2, 02:11 AM
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian NavyJuly 2, 03:45 AM
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 63679 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 172906 views
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM
In Ukraine, the number of court decisions on corruption increased by 37% in 2025 2 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

For the first five months of 2025, 2032 decisions were made in corruption cases, which is 37% more than last year. 97% of cases end in fines, with only 44 people receiving real prison sentences.

In Ukraine, the number of court decisions on corruption increased by 37% in 2025

In the first five months of 2025, courts issued 2032 rulings in corruption cases — 37% more than in the same period in 2024. However, most offenders still receive only fines: 97% of rulings are of this nature. This is reported by Opendatabot, writes UNN.

Details

The most common violation remains issues with financial control — non-submission or incorrect submission of declarations. Such cases account for over 73% of all verdicts (1487 rulings). Bribery cases, 347, are in second place, but their number has almost halved compared to last year.

For violations related to conflict of interest, courts punish almost 80% less frequently. This year, there were only 70 such rulings.

The most active regions by number of verdicts are Vinnytsia (182), Odesa (168), and Lviv regions (147). At the same time, only 44 people in 2025 received real prison terms for corruption offenses. The rest got off with fines ranging from UAH 850 to UAH 680,000.

The largest fine this year — UAH 680,000 — was imposed on a postgraduate student of a Kyiv music academy who offered assistance to foreign students for money. The harshest sentence — 10 years in prison — was received by a sergeant from Sumy region who misappropriated and sold military equipment.

The increase in the number of convictions is linked to the reintroduction of mandatory declaration from 2024. At that time, officials also had to submit reports for previous years. Meanwhile, the lifetime inclusion in the Register of Corrupt Officials has already been challenged in the ECHR — the court recognized it as an interference with private life.

A draft law is currently awaiting the President's consideration, proposing to limit the term of stay in the Register for administrative violations to one year.

Ukrainian courts have made 1482 decisions regarding compensation for damages from the Russian Federation - Opendatabot23.04.25, 10:44 • 5551 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

