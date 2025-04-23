Ukrainian courts have made 1482 decisions regarding compensation for damages from the Russian Federation - Opendatabot

$41.520.14
The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz
07:58 AM • 4426 views

The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 32173 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 67840 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 103245 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 99018 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 117188 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 173269 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 125635 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227474 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 120029 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 20586 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 25855 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 18257 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 16806 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 28282 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 10923 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 12270 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 58894 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 103245 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 79511 views
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 20990 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 21052 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 51473 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 42594 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 87940 views
Ukrainian courts have made 1482 decisions regarding compensation for damages from the Russian Federation - Opendatabot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian courts have made 1482 decisions on compensation for damages from the Russian Federation. The total amount of compensation amounted to UAH 913 billion since 2022.

Ukrainian courts have made 1482 decisions regarding compensation for damages from the Russian Federation - Opendatabot

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian courts have made at least 1,482 court decisions on compensation for damages from the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the Opendatabot resource.

Details

According to the statistical resource, the number of court decisions is increasing year by year. In 2022, only 52 such decisions were made. And last year, their number increased to 812. In three months of this year, the courts managed to satisfy 53 claims and rejected six cases. Instead, 68 claims were satisfied for business and none were rejected.

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year17.04.25, 09:17 • 91056 views

UAH 328 million – the amount of the largest compensation awarded to a Ukrainian from Kharkiv. Citizens from Zaporizhzhia were able to win another UAH 170 million.

Among businesses, the agricultural company "Magnat" managed to win the most – UAH 180 billion in the first case and UAH 67 billion in the second. Alchevsk Coke Chemical Plant filed a claim for compensation in the amount of UAH 12 billion.

Statement on Russia's crimes in the international Register of Damages: why they may be rejected26.03.25, 16:59 • 31326 views

In general, the amount of all court-supported compensations for people and businesses amounted to UAH 913 billion since 2022.

And a man from Khmelnytskyi region submitted a record request. He demanded that the aggressor country compensate him 999 quadrillion UAH, but the court refused to satisfy such a claim.

Recall

The Ministry of Justice predicted that the international register of damages from Russian aggression may be fully operational by the end of the year.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarEconomy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
