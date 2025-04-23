Ukrainian courts have made 1482 decisions regarding compensation for damages from the Russian Federation - Opendatabot

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian courts have made at least 1,482 court decisions on compensation for damages from the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the Opendatabot resource.

Details

According to the statistical resource, the number of court decisions is increasing year by year. In 2022, only 52 such decisions were made. And last year, their number increased to 812. In three months of this year, the courts managed to satisfy 53 claims and rejected six cases. Instead, 68 claims were satisfied for business and none were rejected.

UAH 328 million – the amount of the largest compensation awarded to a Ukrainian from Kharkiv. Citizens from Zaporizhzhia were able to win another UAH 170 million.

Among businesses, the agricultural company "Magnat" managed to win the most – UAH 180 billion in the first case and UAH 67 billion in the second. Alchevsk Coke Chemical Plant filed a claim for compensation in the amount of UAH 12 billion.

In general, the amount of all court-supported compensations for people and businesses amounted to UAH 913 billion since 2022.

And a man from Khmelnytskyi region submitted a record request. He demanded that the aggressor country compensate him 999 quadrillion UAH, but the court refused to satisfy such a claim.

The Ministry of Justice predicted that the international register of damages from Russian aggression may be fully operational by the end of the year.