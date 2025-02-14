Number of children with influenza and ARVI increased in Brovarska hromada, epidemiological situation under control - mayor

The epidemiological situation due to influenza and ARVI in the Brovary territorial community is under control, but the percentage of sick children has increased. This was announced by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, UNN reports.

The epidemic situation is currently under control, but the percentage of children who are ill has increased. Today, 18% of students and 4.7% of teachers unfortunately suffer from flu and ARVI, - said Ihor Sapozhko.

According to him, 78 classes are already enrolled in distance learning in the community.

In addition, the Trebukhiv Lyceum is fully remote learning. "If the situation improves today, the school will resume offline operations on Monday," said Igor Sapozhko.

Recall

Earlier, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko reportedthat the Brovary territorial community has been experiencing an increase in the incidence of influenza and ARVI, especially among children. However, there is no flu epidemic in the community.

Addendum



According to the Ministry of Health, the epidemic threshold has been exceeded in 5 regions due to an increase in the incidence of SARS: Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, and Chernivtsi regions. In these regions or individual settlements of the region, by the decision of the regional commission of the Ministry of Health and Emergencies, enhanced anti-epidemic measures, the so-called "local quarantine", may be applied.