Number of casualties in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia rises to 13 - RMA

In Zaporizhzhya, the number of people killed by Russian strikes has increased to 13. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

"Thirteen people were killed as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," said Fedorov.

In addition, Fedorov reported 18 wounded in a commentary for We-Ukraine.

"The enemy hit a residential area with two multiple rocket launchers. So far we know about 13 dead. Another 18 people are wounded. All the wounded are being taken to hospitals. At least four of the wounded are in serious condition," said the head of the RMA.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

Tomorrow, January 9, a day of mourning will be declared in Zaporizhzhia.

