Number of casualties in Kharkiv increases to 8, including a police officer
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian air strike in the center of Kharkiv injured 8 people, including a police officer. One of the three guided bombs hit a judge's office in the administrative building.
The number of victims of the air strike carried out by the Russian Armed Forces in the center of Kharkiv on Monday, around 21:00, increased to 8 people, the communications department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region reports, UNN.
According to preliminary reports, five men and three women were injured. Among the victims is a police officer who was on duty... All the victims are in light to moderate condition,
According to Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the National Police in Kharkiv region, one of the three guided bombs dropped by the Russian military on Kharkiv and its suburbs hit the judge's office.
One of the bombs hit one of the entrances to the administrative building where the court and other institutions are located. The UAV flew directly into the office of one of the judges. This is a completely civilian facility,
Russian attack on the center of Kharkiv on October 28 leaves wounded. According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, the occupiers used KABs.