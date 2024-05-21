Nuclear exercises launched in Russia: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Nuclear exercises launched in Russia: what is known

Nuclear exercises launched in Russia: what is known

Kyiv

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the personnel of the aviation units of the Russian Aerospace Forces involved in the training are working out the equipment of special combat units of aviation weapons, including aerobalistic hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, and flights to designated patrol areas.

Exercises on the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons have begun in Russia. The corresponding statement was issued by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the first stage of training with practical development of issues related to the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons has begun in the Southern Military District.

"As part of this stage, the personnel of the missile formations of the Southern Military District are working out combat training tasks for obtaining special ammunition for the Iskander operational-tactical missile system, equipping them with launch vehicles and secretly moving them to the designated position area to prepare for missile launches, "the report says.

The Kremlin says Russia's nuclear exercises are a response to the West's statements about sending troops to Ukraine06.05.24, 13:29 • 23499 views

The Russian Defense Ministry added that the personnel of the Russian Aerospace Forces Aviation units involved in the training are working out the equipment of special combat units of aviation weapons, including aerobalistic hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, and flights to designated patrol areas.

"... the exercise is aimed at maintaining the readiness of personnel and equipment of units of combat use of non - strategic nuclear weapons to respond and in order to unconditionally ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Russian state in response to provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials against the Russian Federation," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Recall

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for dictator Vladimir Putin, said that the exercises of the Russian Armed Forces on tactical nuclear weapons are connected with Western statements about sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Commenting on the upcoming exercises, Peskov noted that "an unprecedented round of tension in Ukraine"  requires a response from Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the General Staff of Russia began preparations for conducting exercises in the near future  on the practical development of the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
kh-47m2-kynzhalKh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander

