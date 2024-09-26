Nuclear blackmail and anxiety: what is happening before the Zelenskyy-Biden meeting and the presentation of the Victory Plan

Every day Ukraine is getting closer to hosting the second Peace Summit. The Ukrainian authorities are actively preparing for the organization of this summit, including at the international level. For example, the President of Ukraine is currently on a working visit to the United States where he plans to present the Victory Plan, which should help implement the Peace Formula. Meanwhile, Russia is not slowing down its pressure, UNN writes.

Russians have intensified attacks on Ukrainian civilian cities. Almost every night, Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down dozens of shaheds. Energy facilities are being attacked with ballistic missiles. Kharkiv is being bombarded with unexploded ordnance. By the way, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Zaporizhzhia was covered with the same SAMs. The situation on the demarcation line is not improving either. According to Deep State, the Russians are trying to surround Vuhledar and send their subversive reconnaissance groups to throw bombs at Kurakhove and try to break through to this populated point. The most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, where, according to analysts, the enemy managed to advance to Pokrovsk. And on Thursday, air raid alarms have been going off all over the country since early morning due to enemy military aircraft taking to the air.

To tip the scales on the battlefield in Ukraine's favor, Western officials are calling on the United States and the United Kingdom to finally allow our military to fire missiles deep into Russia. According to David Lammy, the UK Foreign Secretary, Ukraine wants to be able to use Western missiles Storm Shadow and Atacms to hit military targets in Russia. He believes that the Kremlin will thus become more motivated in its search for peace.

No matter what is in Putin's head: what is known about Zelensky's Victory Plan

"This is a critical moment for bravery, courage, patience and resilience on behalf of allies who support Ukraine," Lemmy said.

A similar position was expressed by the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry Radoslaw Sikorski.

"I was in Lviv, and a Russian missile killed an entire family there. The father watched as the bodies of his wife and three daughters were pulled out of the rubble. And they (Russians - ed.) do it everywhere," Sikorsky said.

He noted that Russia has already damaged 70% of Ukraine's energy system facilities.

This missile that killed a family in Lviv was launched from a Russian bomber that came from Russian territory, from a Russian airfield. Can you give me a reason why Ukraine does not have the right to destroy that bomber and that airfield? A victim of aggression has the right to defend himself or herself on the aggressor's territory - Sikorsky said.

He added that these arguments are now being presented to the American side and, if the United States believes in peace, it should allow Ukraine to defend itself on the territory of Russia.

Meanwhile, the Russian side continues to state that it will not participate in the second Peace Summit, calling the peace formula "unviable" and deepening nuclear blackmail. Thus, the Russian side has stated that it plans to expand the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons. And Russian dictator Putin has announced the possibility of a nuclear strike in response to an attack by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear state, as well as against Belarus.

The updated nuclear doctrine of the Russian Federation, in particular, proposes to expand the category of states and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence. In addition, Putin wants to add to the list of military threats to neutralize which nuclear deterrence measures are being taken.

"The updated version of the document proposes to consider aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state. The conditions for Russia's transition to the use of nuclear weapons are also clearly stated. We will consider this possibility when we receive reliable information about massive launches of aerospace strike weapons and their crossing of our state border. I am referring to strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic and other aircraft," the Russian president said .

The announcement of a renewed approach to the possible use of nuclear weapons came almost immediately after The Washington Post reported that the Kremlin is growing to realize that the recurring use of nuclear threats is beginning to lose its power and that Moscow's red lines are constantly being crossed. Analysts and officials close to senior Russian diplomats have instead said that Putin is looking for a more subtle and limited response to the West's permission for Ukraine to use longer-range missiles to strike Russia. At the same time, the Office of the President of Ukraine, citing domestic intelligence, said that Russia was preparing for "nuclear provocations." Later, President Zelenskyy, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council, said that Russia was preparing an attack on Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"We are now entering the third winter in this war, and Russia is trying to destroy our energy sector. This time they are even more cynical and want to attack our three nuclear power plants - we have this information and evidence. If Russia is willing to go this far, it means that nothing is valuable to Moscow. This cynicism of Russia will continue if they are allowed to do so," the head of state said .

And on the night of September 26, the day Zelensky was to meet with the US president at the White House, a Russian attack drone flew close to the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant .

Earlier, the media began to report a surge in the radioactive background near the border of Russia and Norway. It is not known for certain what exactly caused the increase in the radiation background. It is especially interesting to learn about such cases against the background of news about the explosion of the Russian intercontinental missile Sarmat. But what really happened on the border with Norway is not yet known. If it was a similar failed test, Russia is unlikely to want the world to know about it. The threat of deliberate accidents at nuclear facilities was taken seriously by the IAEA . The organization called on Russia to immediately return Zaporizhzhya NPP to Ukrainian control. The resolution was supported by 65 member states of the Agency. Among other things, it states that Ukrainian NPPs should operate "under the full sovereign control of Ukraine."

As we can see, the tension is growing. So far, the "talking heads" of the Kremlin continue to reject the idea of any peace plans, Putin himself reiterates that he is not averse to discussing Istanbul-style agreements with "Western partners.

Meanwhile, Joseph Biden has announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth almost $8 billion. In addition to financial aid, the package includes weapons.

To enhance Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, I decided to provide Ukraine with long-range Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) munitions - Biden said in a statement.

"To further strengthen Ukraine's air defense, I have directed the Department of Defense to refurbish and provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot battery and provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles. This builds on my decision earlier this year to redirect U.S. air defense exports to Ukraine, which will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional Patriot and AMRAAM missiles over the next year and help Ukraine protect its cities and people," the U.S. president said in a statement.

Biden noted that "to build the capacity of the Ukrainian Air Force, he instructed the Defense Department to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, including by supporting the training of 18 more pilots next year.

However, the White House's position on granting Ukraine permission to use Western long-range weapons to strike at Russian territory is still unknown.