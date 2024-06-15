NSDC Secretary speaks about Putin's "peace plan"

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko told the Financial Times that recent statements by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are "a demonstration that he does not want to negotiate" and that the Russian leader's conditions are unacceptable to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Lytvynenko said Putin spoke out now because "he is afraid" that the Peace Summit, which begins in Switzerland on Saturday, will be successful.

"Our position is very clear: a formula for peace," Lytvynenko said, referring to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-point plan to end the war, which includes the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Russia was not invited to the peace summit, but as noted, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, told the FT that "Kyiv may invite a representative of Moscow to a second peace summit in the future.