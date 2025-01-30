All the pro-Russian politicians, like Romanian one, who start talking about “dividing Ukraine” only accelerate the discussion about the need to divide Russia.

This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, commenting on the words of Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu, who called Ukraine a “fictional state,” UNN reports.

All these pro-Russian politicians, like the Romanian one, who start talking about some kind of “division of Ukraine” only accelerate the discussion about the need to divide Russia and the success of national entities on the territory of the current Russian Federation - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

He noted that an aggressive empire that offers “division of the world” in the tongues of others is not credible and only strengthens the opinions and voices of those who believe it is right to support the creation of national entities on the territory of Russia itself to reduce global threats.

Context The ultranationalist, pro-Russian Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a “fictional state.

He believes that its division between neighboring countries is inevitable. In November 2024, the pro-Russian far-right politician Kelin Georgescu, according to the electoral commission, won the first round of the presidential election in Romania, dealing a severe blow to the country's political establishment. As noted in the expert community, this is a political earthquake and no one predicted such an outcome.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed solidarity with Romania against the backdrop of an unprecedented hybrid attack by Russia against Romanian democracy, as evidenced by data declassified by the Romanian authorities.

Politico reported that Romania has set a date for a second presidential election after fears of “aggressive hybrid actions” by Russia, but there is still a risk that the result could be similar in the second attempt, and ultranationalist Kelin Georgescu will win.

New voting in the first round will take place on May 4, and the second round is scheduled for two weeks later, on May 18.