"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety

The film "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" from Lionsgate took first place in the global box office, grossing $75.5 million, while Paramount's film "The Running Man" failed at the global box office, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

The third film "Now You See Me 3", released almost ten years after the previous installment in the series, performed well with international audiences – taking first place at the domestic box office, it grossed $54.2 million in 64 countries worldwide. Among the countries with the highest box office receipts were China ($19.2 million), South Korea ($3.9 million), France ($3.5 million), and the United Kingdom ($3.2 million). Ruben Fleischer directed "Now You See Me 3", and it once again featured franchise classics such as Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco, who played a group of Robin Hood-like illusionists. The film cost $90 million to produce.

Sony's film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" debuted in China with an impressive $52.4 million. It now ranks fifth among the highest-grossing films of 2025, having grossed nearly $730 million.

Paramount's film "The Running Man", an R-rated adaptation of Stephen King's dystopian novel, failed at the global box office. After a disastrous domestic opening of $17 million, the film grossed $11.2 million internationally in 58 international markets. This, according to the publication, is a "catastrophic result", considering the film's budget of $110 million. The film was directed by Edgar Wright, who previously directed "Baby Driver" and "Shaun of the Dead", and starred Glen Powell. The main markets for "The Running Man" were the UK ($3.3 million), Germany ($1.1 million), and Australia ($1 million).

And Warner Bros.'s film "One Battle After Another" crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office, grossing another $1.4 million internationally. The thriller was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Chase Infinity. The film received some of the best reviews of the year, but its $140 million budget makes it one of the biggest failures of 2025. Theater owners keep half of the ticket sales, and Warner Bros. spent tens of millions beyond production costs on promoting the film, leading to significant losses, the publication writes.

