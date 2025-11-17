"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety

$42.040.02
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17567 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 15497 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 13068 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 16720 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 14609 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 24768 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41517 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33754 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65884 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Popular news
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 17778 views
Occupiers in Kherson region force residents to obtain Russian health insurance to control the populationNovember 17, 01:27 AM • 6892 views
Russian troops launched missile strikes on the center of Balakliia: one person died, a 14-year-old girl among the woundedNovember 17, 01:59 AM • 10700 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 15338 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 27117 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17579 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65891 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 61084 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115719 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 96327 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 2666 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 4154 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 15199 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 34556 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115719 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2674 views

Lionsgate's "Now You See Me 3" grossed $75.5 million globally, taking the top spot. Meanwhile, Paramount's "The Running Man" flopped, earning only $11.2 million against a budget of $110 million.

"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety

The film "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" from Lionsgate took first place in the global box office, grossing $75.5 million, while Paramount's film "The Running Man" failed at the global box office, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

The third film "Now You See Me 3", released almost ten years after the previous installment in the series, performed well with international audiences – taking first place at the domestic box office, it grossed $54.2 million in 64 countries worldwide. Among the countries with the highest box office receipts were China ($19.2 million), South Korea ($3.9 million), France ($3.5 million), and the United Kingdom ($3.2 million). Ruben Fleischer directed "Now You See Me 3", and it once again featured franchise classics such as Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco, who played a group of Robin Hood-like illusionists. The film cost $90 million to produce.

Sony's film "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" debuted in China with an impressive $52.4 million. It now ranks fifth among the highest-grossing films of 2025, having grossed nearly $730 million.

Paramount's film "The Running Man", an R-rated adaptation of Stephen King's dystopian novel, failed at the global box office. After a disastrous domestic opening of $17 million, the film grossed $11.2 million internationally in 58 international markets. This, according to the publication, is a "catastrophic result", considering the film's budget of $110 million. The film was directed by Edgar Wright, who previously directed "Baby Driver" and "Shaun of the Dead", and starred Glen Powell. The main markets for "The Running Man" were the UK ($3.3 million), Germany ($1.1 million), and Australia ($1 million).

And Warner Bros.'s film "One Battle After Another" crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office, grossing another $1.4 million internationally. The thriller was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Chase Infinity. The film received some of the best reviews of the year, but its $140 million budget makes it one of the biggest failures of 2025. Theater owners keep half of the ticket sales, and Warner Bros. spent tens of millions beyond production costs on promoting the film, leading to significant losses, the publication writes.

The first teaser for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" has been released: vivid shots12.11.25, 21:06 • 5095 views

Julia Shramko

