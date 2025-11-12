The first teaser for "The Devil Wears Prada 2" has been released: vivid shots

20th Century Studios has released the first teaser for "The Devil Wears Prada 2," reports UNN.

Details

Almost two decades after their iconic roles as Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York and the stylish offices of Runway magazine in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original cast with director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, and also introduces a brand new roster of characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Ghiron, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracey Toms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" is produced by Wendy Finerman, with Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and McKenna serving as executive producers. The film will premiere exclusively in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Plot details have not yet been revealed.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2": Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and others to join the cast of the new installment