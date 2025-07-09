"The Devil Wears Prada 2": Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and others to join the cast of the new installment

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:54 AM • 1610 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 12790 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 38816 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 67689 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146879 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 134057 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 174946 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119237 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206526 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 220095 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4m/s
45%
744mm
Popular news
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 63136 views
FBI launched criminal investigations into ex-CIA and FBI directorsJuly 9, 01:38 AM • 38123 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 184162 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 57965 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 26840 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 146837 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 185407 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 206512 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 173734 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 220081 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 15464 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 212625 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 396258 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 228688 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 339805 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

"The Devil Wears Prada 2": Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and others to join the cast of the new installment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 593 views

The sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada" will premiere on May 1, 2026, with the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet will join the cast, and the plot will reveal the confrontation between Miranda Priestly and Emily.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2": Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and others to join the cast of the new installment

In the sequel to the new part of the film "The Devil Wears Prada", scheduled for premiere on May 1, 2026, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci will reunite. New faces will also join the cast, including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, and others. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

In the new part, as the publication notes, the cast will include Lucy Liu, known for her roles in "Charlie's Angels", "Kill Bill", and recent films "Preparation" and "Presence" by Steven Soderbergh. Justin Theroux, her colleague from "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle", also got a role.

B.J. Novak, known for the series "The Office", will also appear in the second part along with Timothée Chalamet's older sister, Pauline Chalamet, who gained popularity thanks to the HBO Max comedy series "The Sex Lives of College Girls".

Meanwhile, two well-known characters, Tracy Toms, who played Lily, Anne Hathaway's character's best friend, and Tibor Feldman, who played Irv Ravitz, the head of Runway's parent company, Elias-Clark, will also reprise their roles in the sequel.

They will appear alongside the stars of the original film - Meryl Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

The sequel is currently in production, with a theatrical release scheduled for May 1, 2026. While plot details are unconfirmed, the story reportedly follows the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly (Streep), who builds her career amidst the decline of traditional magazine publishing. She confronts Blunt's character, her former assistant, who is now an influential executive at a luxury company, with advertising funds that Priestly desperately needs.

David Frankel, director of the 2006 film, and Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the original screenplay, return to work on the sequel along with producer Karen Rosenfelt.

The first film about aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway), who is hired as an assistant at a glossy fashion magazine, was a huge success, grossing $326 million worldwide, and Streep was nominated for an Oscar.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in the new part of "The Devil Wears Prada", 20 years after the events of the first part, Miranda Priestly will face Emily, who has become an executive director of a luxury brand. Miranda needs funds due to the decline of print publications.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9