"The Devil Wears Prada 2": Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and others to join the cast of the new installment

In the sequel to the new part of the film "The Devil Wears Prada", scheduled for premiere on May 1, 2026, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci will reunite. New faces will also join the cast, including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, and others. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

In the new part, as the publication notes, the cast will include Lucy Liu, known for her roles in "Charlie's Angels", "Kill Bill", and recent films "Preparation" and "Presence" by Steven Soderbergh. Justin Theroux, her colleague from "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle", also got a role.

B.J. Novak, known for the series "The Office", will also appear in the second part along with Timothée Chalamet's older sister, Pauline Chalamet, who gained popularity thanks to the HBO Max comedy series "The Sex Lives of College Girls".

Meanwhile, two well-known characters, Tracy Toms, who played Lily, Anne Hathaway's character's best friend, and Tibor Feldman, who played Irv Ravitz, the head of Runway's parent company, Elias-Clark, will also reprise their roles in the sequel.

They will appear alongside the stars of the original film - Meryl Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

The sequel is currently in production, with a theatrical release scheduled for May 1, 2026. While plot details are unconfirmed, the story reportedly follows the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly (Streep), who builds her career amidst the decline of traditional magazine publishing. She confronts Blunt's character, her former assistant, who is now an influential executive at a luxury company, with advertising funds that Priestly desperately needs.

David Frankel, director of the 2006 film, and Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the original screenplay, return to work on the sequel along with producer Karen Rosenfelt.

The first film about aspiring journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway), who is hired as an assistant at a glossy fashion magazine, was a huge success, grossing $326 million worldwide, and Streep was nominated for an Oscar.

