November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 1594 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 10873 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 7494 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 8318 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17684 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 13354 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 12799 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 23543 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40037 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30485 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3m/s
91%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Following gasoline: Russia faces acute shortage of autogas - "OTPOR"November 26, 12:29 AM • 3526 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"November 26, 01:00 AM • 22610 views
Erdogan proposes resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in IstanbulNovember 26, 02:02 AM • 5856 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 18280 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 17264 views
Publications
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 10880 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17689 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 42253 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 51139 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 101343 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 22148 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 56914 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 74893 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 75470 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 82358 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

On November 27, Ukraine is expected to have heterogeneous weather with a sharp contrast in temperatures. The west will be the coldest (+2...+6°C), while the south and Crimea will see temperatures reach +12...+20°C.

November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect

The weather on November 27 will be uneven: the western regions are expected to have the coldest temperatures, while the south and Crimea will warm up to spring levels. Light rains will pass in part of the country, and in the coming days, forecasters predict a cold snap. UNN reports this with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

The coldest tomorrow will be in the western regions - during the day the temperature will be only +2...+6 degrees.

The warmest will be in the south, where +12...+16 degrees are expected, and in Crimea the air will warm up to +15...+20 degrees.

In the northern regions it will be quite warm, +6...+11 degrees.

And in the east, +8...+12 degrees are predicted.

In the center - +10...+13 degrees, but in Vinnytsia it is cooler: +5...+7 degrees.

Light rains are expected in the north and center of the country. No precipitation is predicted in the rest of the territory, but it will be mostly cloudy.

Also, in Kyiv on November 27, light rain is possible. During the day, the temperature will be up to +10 degrees.

"It will get colder later. Everything is according to the seasonal plan," the forecaster summarized.

Recall

Up to half a meter of snow fell in Lviv region, border guards of the "Smilnytsia" department are on duty. They advise tourists to choose verified routes and take into account weather conditions.

Alla Kiosak

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv