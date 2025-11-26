November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect

The weather on November 27 will be uneven: the western regions are expected to have the coldest temperatures, while the south and Crimea will warm up to spring levels. Light rains will pass in part of the country, and in the coming days, forecasters predict a cold snap. UNN reports this with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

The coldest tomorrow will be in the western regions - during the day the temperature will be only +2...+6 degrees.

The warmest will be in the south, where +12...+16 degrees are expected, and in Crimea the air will warm up to +15...+20 degrees.

In the northern regions it will be quite warm, +6...+11 degrees.

And in the east, +8...+12 degrees are predicted.

In the center - +10...+13 degrees, but in Vinnytsia it is cooler: +5...+7 degrees.

Light rains are expected in the north and center of the country. No precipitation is predicted in the rest of the territory, but it will be mostly cloudy.

Also, in Kyiv on November 27, light rain is possible. During the day, the temperature will be up to +10 degrees.

"It will get colder later. Everything is according to the seasonal plan," the forecaster summarized.

Recall

Up to half a meter of snow fell in Lviv region, border guards of the "Smilnytsia" department are on duty. They advise tourists to choose verified routes and take into account weather conditions.