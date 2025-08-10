Not only Saratov: drones attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ukhta, video

On Sunday, August 10, explosions occurred in the city of Ukhta, Komi Republic, Russia – a local oil refinery was damaged. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, the local oil refinery was attacked by a UAV. Special services are working near the plant, and mobile internet has started to be shut down in the republic itself.

Meanwhile, relevant videos began to appear online.

Additionally

The city of Ukhta is located 2000 km from Ukraine. It is reported that drones reached it for the first time.

As of 2024, 77,187 people lived here: Russian terrorist Arsen Pavlov, better known by the call sign "Motorola", was born in the city. He died in the autumn of 2016 in occupied Donetsk.

Recall

On the night of August 10, unknown drones attacked the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, causing explosions and a fire near an oil refinery. One person died, there are injured, one UAV fell in a residential yard.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the UAV strike on the oil refinery in Saratov.