"Not only protecting the state border": Zelensky shares photos of Ukrainian border guards' work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared photos of the work of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, congratulating border guards on their professional day, UNN reports.

Our border guards not only defend the state border, but together with the entire Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine they defend our country and people on different fronts. We believe that there will come a time when Ukrainian border guards will work in peace on all sections of our sovereign state border. We are doing everything to bring this time closer. - Zelensky wrote on social media.

He thanked "each and every one of them, the entire staff of the State Border Guard Service for their protection, dedication, and worthy service." "Happy professional day - Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine!" - the Head of State summarized.

Today is the Day of the Border Guard of Ukraine - the guardians of our country's borders were the first to engage in an unequal battle with the aggressor's troops