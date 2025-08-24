Not only near Hoverla: the first snow of the year fell on Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi
Kyiv • UNN
The first snowfall was recorded on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi on August 24. The air temperature at the summit is +1°C, and rescuers warn of danger.
On Independence Day, August 24, rescuers recorded the first snowfall of the year on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.
Details
Rescuers also added that the air temperature at the summit is only +1°C, with wind.
Slippery paths, cold, and rapid weather changes can pose a serious threat to life and health. We ask you to refrain from hiking until weather conditions improve.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that the first snowfall of the season was recorded in the Zaroslyak tract near Hoverla. The high-altitude Carpathians are covered with snow, preparing for winter.