Not only near Hoverla: the first snow of the year fell on Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
10:46 AM • 2354 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 12565 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
07:11 AM • 13582 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 17664 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 55098 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 55070 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 30353 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 54386 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34613 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 37181 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
4.1m/s
56%
746mm
Popular news
Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISWAugust 24, 02:03 AM • 16429 views
"ATESH" partisans attacked an energy facility on the railway in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian FederationVideoAugust 24, 02:29 AM • 4798 views
Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains and thunderstorms: what weather is expected on SundayPhotoAugust 24, 03:58 AM • 5128 views
US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine - WSJAugust 24, 04:31 AM • 3494 views
Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 47-year-old woman killedPhotoAugust 24, 04:45 AM • 3866 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 17664 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 55098 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 34291 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 47199 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 35572 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Carpathian Mountains
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 37180 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 23665 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 25065 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 27755 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 34495 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Cruise missile
COVID-19
Euro

Not only near Hoverla: the first snow of the year fell on Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The first snowfall was recorded on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi on August 24. The air temperature at the summit is +1°C, and rescuers warn of danger.

Not only near Hoverla: the first snow of the year fell on Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi

On Independence Day, August 24, rescuers recorded the first snowfall of the year on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Details

Rescuers also added that the air temperature at the summit is only +1°C, with wind.

Slippery paths, cold, and rapid weather changes can pose a serious threat to life and health. We ask you to refrain from hiking until weather conditions improve.

- emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the first snowfall of the season was recorded in the Zaroslyak tract near Hoverla. The high-altitude Carpathians are covered with snow, preparing for winter.

Alona Utkina

EventsWeather and environment
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine