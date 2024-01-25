Not only Naftogaz: IT systems failure is reported by Ukrposhta and Ukrtransbezopasnost, no access to the Shlyakh system

Ukrposhta, Naftogaz, and Ukrtransbezpeka have reported a malfunction in their IT systems, including no access to the Shlyakh system, UNN reports, citing the companies' press services.

Details

"Our IT systems have experienced a significant technical failure. Our specialists are actively working to fix the problem and restore full operation, but it may take some time. The branches are now able to issue parcels and accept payments. The provision of other services will resume later," Ukrposhta said in a statement .

Ukrtransbezpeka also reported that due to a technical malfunction of the data center, access to the Shlyakh system was temporarily unavailable.

"For the attention of international road carriers and drivers. Due to a technical malfunction of the data center, access to the SHLYakh System and the official website of Ukrtransbezpeka is temporarily unavailable. The technical department is already solving the problem," the statement said.

The system is expected to resume operation in the near future.

Earlier, Naftogaz of Ukraine reported a large-scale cyberattack on one of its data centers, which led to the shutdown of its websites and call center.