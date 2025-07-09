Not only in Chernivtsi: searches are also being conducted at Volyn and Odesa customs offices

Searches are also being conducted at the Volyn and Odesa customs offices, not just at the Chernivtsi customs, where, according to the investigation, officials facilitated the illegal export of counterfeit cigarettes to Romania, disguising them as other cargo, writes UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As UNN learned, searches are also being conducted at the Volyn and Odesa customs offices.

Addition

Searches are being conducted at the office and residence of the head of Chernivtsi customs, Yuriy Herasymov, and other employees.

According to UNN, this is a case concerning the smuggling of illegally manufactured cigarettes, which, according to the investigation, were exported to Romania with the full assistance of the leadership and employees of the Chernivtsi customs. At the same time, illegal shipments were disguised as other cargo.