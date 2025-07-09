$41.850.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Not only in Chernivtsi: searches are also being conducted at Volyn and Odesa customs offices

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 525 views

Searches are taking place at Chernivtsi, Volyn, and Odesa customs offices. The investigation suspects assistance in the illegal export of counterfeit cigarettes to Romania under the guise of other goods.

Not only in Chernivtsi: searches are also being conducted at Volyn and Odesa customs offices

Searches are also being conducted at the Volyn and Odesa customs offices, not just at the Chernivtsi customs, where, according to the investigation, officials facilitated the illegal export of counterfeit cigarettes to Romania, disguising them as other cargo, writes UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As UNN learned, searches are also being conducted at the Volyn and Odesa customs offices.

Addition

Searches are being conducted at the office and residence of the head of Chernivtsi customs, Yuriy Herasymov, and other employees.

According to UNN, this is a case concerning the smuggling of illegally manufactured cigarettes, which, according to the investigation, were exported to Romania with the full assistance of the leadership and employees of the Chernivtsi customs. At the same time, illegal shipments were disguised as other cargo.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Chernivtsi Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Romania
