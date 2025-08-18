Not just YouTube: Starlink experienced a global outage

On Monday, August 18, more than 42,000 users have already complained about problems with the Starlink satellite communication system. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the monitoring service Downdetector.

Details

Problems with Starlink have been recorded in various parts of the world, including Ukraine. The surge in reports of failures began at 9 PM.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that users of the Ukrainian segment of YouTube are reporting problems with the service. Most complaints concern streaming video and the website.