Not just YouTube: Starlink experienced a global outage

06:34 PM • 8536 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
06:12 PM • 10493 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 10127 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 20852 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 57776 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 41268 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 60336 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 42559 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 120954 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 107245 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
Budapest accuses Ukraine of pipeline attack, Kyiv respondsVideoAugust 18, 10:02 AM • 99206 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 99749 views
Ukraine at the finish line: when can negotiation clusters with the EU open?August 18, 11:22 AM • 39796 views
Mobilized man cut himself in Kyiv's TCC: the center's reaction was swiftPhoto01:13 PM • 5346 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump04:07 PM • 33337 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 57788 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 60345 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 100248 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 120873 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 120962 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideo05:45 PM • 3134 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 70889 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 63032 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 96027 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 81975 views
The Guardian
Hryvnia
Truth Social
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe

Not just YouTube: Starlink experienced a global outage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Over 42,000 Starlink users reported problems with the satellite communication system on August 18. The outage was recorded by the Downdetector monitoring service.

Not just YouTube: Starlink experienced a global outage

On Monday, August 18, more than 42,000 users have already complained about problems with the Starlink satellite communication system. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the monitoring service Downdetector.

Details

Problems with Starlink have been recorded in various parts of the world, including Ukraine. The surge in reports of failures began at 9 PM.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that users of the Ukrainian segment of YouTube are reporting problems with the service. Most complaints concern streaming video and the website.

Yevhen Ustimenko

