Not for mobilization measures: Kyiv region police explained the involvement of the district police officer in the Homeowners Association chat
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv region police denied any connection between the participation of community officers in Homeowners Association chats and mobilization measures. The initiative arose at the request of residents for a prompt response to violations.
The police of the Kyiv region called not to associate the involvement of a community police officer in the condominium association's chat with mobilization measures. This was done at the request of residents in order to respond more quickly to violations and help citizens. This was stated by the police of the Kyiv region, reports UNN.
The Kyiv region police urge not to spread false information. In particular, a video with a comment by a community police officer regarding the safety of residents in his assigned territory has become widespread on social networks. It was about the inclusion of the POG (community police officer - ed.) in the condominium association's chat in order to respond more quickly to violations and help citizens. Residents approached the police officer with a corresponding request
However, as the police emphasized, some Telegram channels interpreted the information in a distorted way, linking it to mobilization measures.
We urge you to use verified sources and not spread false information!
Context
In a comment to TSN.ua, the spokesperson of the Kyiv region police Yana Yermolenko reported that measures to add police officers' accounts to condominium association chats are in the Bila Tserkva district of the Kyiv region.
I will answer the question about why the police officer is being added to such a chat. The heads of the condominium association asked for this themselves — they came to the community police officer and offered him, asked him if he would agree to be added to such a chat
According to the Kyiv region police, one of the heads of the condominium association hopes that thanks to the police officer, public order in the building will be monitored and controlled.
At the same time, lawyer Roman Simutin, commenting on the appearance of police officers in separate condominium association chats in the Kyiv region, stated that the initiative to add police officers' accounts in itself is not bad and is aimed at strengthening security, but it is not excluded that it may be used for other purposes, in particular for mobilization.
If someone writes in the chat, for example, about mobilization measures, about the fact that employees of the TCC are working on the territory of the building, then this may be interpreted as obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as disrupting mobilization measures. The police can record such a case and bring it to justice