Not for mobilization measures: Kyiv region police explained the involvement of the district police officer in the Homeowners Association chat

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11070 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98880 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162996 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103013 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339364 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171969 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143854 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195844 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124370 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108079 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not for mobilization measures: Kyiv region police explained the involvement of the district police officer in the Homeowners Association chat

Kyiv • UNN

 16873 views

The Kyiv region police denied any connection between the participation of community officers in Homeowners Association chats and mobilization measures. The initiative arose at the request of residents for a prompt response to violations.

Not for mobilization measures: Kyiv region police explained the involvement of the district police officer in the Homeowners Association chat

The police of the Kyiv region called not to associate the involvement of a community police officer in the condominium association's chat with mobilization measures. This was done at the request of residents in order to respond more quickly to violations and help citizens. This was stated by the police of the Kyiv region, reports UNN.

The Kyiv region police urge not to spread false information. In particular, a video with a comment by a community police officer regarding the safety of residents in his assigned territory has become widespread on social networks. It was about the inclusion of the POG (community police officer - ed.) in the condominium association's chat in order to respond more quickly to violations and help citizens. Residents approached the police officer with a corresponding request 

- the message says.

However, as the police emphasized, some Telegram channels interpreted the information in a distorted way, linking it to mobilization measures.

We urge you to use verified sources and not spread false information! 

- the police urged.

"Reached a critical point": Ombudsman on violations of citizens' rights during mobilization27.03.25, 14:46 • 16505 views

Context

In a comment to TSN.ua, the spokesperson of the Kyiv region police Yana Yermolenko reported that measures to add police officers' accounts to condominium association chats are in the Bila Tserkva district of the Kyiv region.

I will answer the question about why the police officer is being added to such a chat. The heads of the condominium association asked for this themselves — they came to the community police officer and offered him, asked him if he would agree to be added to such a chat 

- Yermolenko said.

According to the Kyiv region police, one of the heads of the condominium association hopes that thanks to the police officer, public order in the building will be monitored and controlled.

At the same time, lawyer Roman Simutin, commenting on the appearance of police officers in separate condominium association chats in the Kyiv region, stated that the initiative to add police officers' accounts in itself is not bad and is aimed at strengthening security, but it is not excluded that it may be used for other purposes, in particular for mobilization.

If someone writes in the chat, for example, about mobilization measures, about the fact that employees of the TCC are working on the territory of the building, then this may be interpreted as obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as disrupting mobilization measures. The police can record such a case and bring it to justice 

- the lawyer said.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv
