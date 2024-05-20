Not all Apple devices will immediately receive the new M4 chip: what is known

Mac Studio and Mac Pro will not be upgraded to Apple's M4 chip until mid-2025. This means that this year, both machines will continue to run on Apple's M2 chip generation, unlike all other Mac devices except the MacBook Air, citing a report by Bloomberg insider and columnist Marc Gurman, The Verge reports, UNN writes .

Details

However, by 2024, all Apple laptops (except for the MacBook Air) will switch to the M4 chip, which the company has just provided to the iPad Pro, Gurman said.

It is noted that this chip upgrade cycle means that the iPad Pro is currently the leader in performance of single-core devices in Apple's lineup, and it will remain so for about a year compared to the Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

At the same time, it is noted that modern Mac Studios and Mac Pro machines are still incredible computers that contain more RAM, have more ports, and do not slow down as fast as the iPad Pro.

Apple plans to release a thinner iPhone