Not a ricochet: experts believe a U.S. munition struck a wedding in Iran – Reuters

The strike on a wedding ceremony in southern Iran, which killed 4 people and injured at least 68, was likely a direct hit by American ordnance rather than the result of a ricochet or Iranian air defense activity. This is evidenced by an analysis conducted by experts who examined Reuters-verified photos and videos, the agency reports, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred on September 1 in the city of Kuhestak. According to eyewitnesses, dozens of people had gathered in a house for a wedding when the munition struck the roof.

Reuters shared the material with 4 weapons experts. They concluded that the nature of the damage was more consistent with a direct hit than with shrapnel or a ricochet from another target. 3 experts believe that it most likely involved American ordnance.

The US is investigating the circumstances of the strike

According to 2 US officials, the US military carried out strikes in the Kuhestak area that day, including against a telecommunications tower approximately 135 meters from the wedding venue.

One of the experts, former British Army bomb disposal specialist Gareth Collett, said that the body of evidence pointed more toward a 500-pound American aerial munition than an Iranian air defense missile.

Given the number of bombs dropped, this happens from time to time even with the most sophisticated guidance systems — he said.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Washington was investigating the incident. The US military also reported that it was examining information about possible US involvement in the strike.

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