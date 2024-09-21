Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to $5 billion

Norway will increase aid to Ukraine and has allocated more than $5 billion. This is reported by NRK, UNN reports.

Details

Norway will extend its support program for Ukraine, known as the Nansen program, until 2030 and allocate another $5 billion in civilian and military aid.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced that the government plans to provide at least NOK 15 billion (about EUR 1.3 billion) annually to Ukraine, increasing the total amount of aid to NOK 135 billion (EUR 11.5 billion).

The program will receive an additional 430 million euros by the end of 2024. Norway's Liberal Party supported the increase in aid, although it expressed some disappointment with the government's proposal.

