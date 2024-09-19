ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Norway became the first country in the world with a higher number of electric cars than gasoline cars

Norway became the first country in the world with a higher number of electric cars than gasoline cars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16420 views

Norway has 754,303 registered electric vehicles compared to 753,905 gasoline cars. By 2026, the number of electric cars will exceed the number of diesel cars, according to the Norwegian Traffic Information Council.

Norway became the first country in the world where the number of electric cars exceeded the number of gasoline cars. This is stated in the report of the Norwegian Traffic Information Board (OFV), published on Wednesday, September 18, UNN writes with reference to DW.

Details

Today, according to the OFV, of the approximately 2.87 million cars registered in Norway, almost a million are diesel, 754,303 are electric, and 753,905 are gasoline. Another 364,388 cars are hybrid.

According to OFV's forecast, by 2030 the total number of passenger cars in Norway will increase to about 3.1 million. At the same time, over the past twenty years, more than a million gasoline cars have been withdrawn from the Norwegian fleet and replaced mainly by electric cars. "The same will happen with diesel cars," the report says.

It is predicted that by 2026, electric cars in the country will also outnumber diesel cars.

Addendum

In June 2023, for the first time, more electric vehicles were sold in the European Union (158 thousand, or 15.1%) than diesel cars (139.6 thousand, or 13.4%). At that time, gasoline cars were in the first place (36% of sales), followed by hybrid cars (24%).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies

