North Korean soldiers did not know they would participate in war against Ukraine - South Korean ambassador

The North Korean soldiers sent to Ukraine to support Russian aggression did not know that they would be participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war, but believed that they were taking part in simulated combat exercises. This was announced by South Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Jun-kook.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the UN press service.

Details

The two North Korean soldiers indicated that they did not know they were being sent to war against Ukraine, instead stating that they were simply participating in combat training - said the ambassador.

He also added that Russia and North Korea continue to refuse to recognize the deployment of North Korean soldiers and falsely claim that military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is fully in line with obligations under international law.

Recall

Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations reported the presence of 12,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. The DPRK receives military technology and experience from Russia, which enhances its combat capabilities.