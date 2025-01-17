ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

North Korean soldiers did not know they would participate in war against Ukraine - South Korean ambassador

North Korean soldiers did not know they would participate in war against Ukraine - South Korean ambassador

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107432 views

South Korea's ambassador to the UN said that the DPRK military believed they were going to Ukraine for training, not war. There are 12,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia.

The North Korean soldiers sent to Ukraine to support Russian aggression did not know that they would be participating in the Russian-Ukrainian war, but believed that they were taking part in simulated combat exercises. This was announced by South Korean Ambassador to the UN Hwang Jun-kook.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the UN press service.

Details

The two North Korean soldiers indicated that they did not know they were being sent to war against Ukraine, instead stating that they were simply participating in combat training

- said the ambassador.

He also added that Russia and North Korea continue to refuse to recognize the deployment of North Korean soldiers and falsely claim that military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is fully in line with obligations under international law.

Recall 

Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations reported the presence of 12,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. The DPRK receives military technology and experience from Russia, which enhances its combat capabilities. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising