North Korea supplies Russia with artillery shells: 12 million 152-mm shells are known to have been transferred to date

With the supply of artillery shells to support the war against Ukraine, the DPRK continues to support Russia in its aggression, Yonhap News writes. And according to KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised Russia continued support in the war in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In South Korea, the military estimated that the DPRK supplied Russia with more than 12 million shells since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, the DPRK has transferred about 28,000 containers with weapons and artillery shells to Russia.

If calculated by 152-mm shells, then (the number of supplied shells) probably exceeded 12 million - South Korean intelligence reports.

In May, the Multinational Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) reported that North Korea had provided 9 million shells and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and over 20,000 containers. Since then, North Korea's support for Russia has continued, and the number of exported various shells and other items continues to grow.

Addition

North Korea stated that it wants to continue supporting Russia.

Kim Jong Un promised Russia his continued support in the war in Ukraine. - reports North Korean state news agency KCNA.

Pyongyang is ready to "unconditionally support all measures taken by the Russian leadership to eliminate the causes of the crisis in Ukraine," Kim Jong Un said.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with DPRK leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to North Korea,