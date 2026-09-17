North Korea has sent between 30,000 and 50,000 soldiers to Russia - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that North Korea had sent up to 50,000 soldiers to Russia who had undergone training in the Russian Federation, which is a major problem, especially for security in the Pacific region. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with NHK, reports UNN.

Details

"North Korea sent between 30,000 and 50,000 soldiers to Russia. Russia gave them the opportunity to gain experience in real combat operations and undergo training. Not on a digital simulator, but in real life. For North Korea, this was not costly. They could do this only here: deploy, learn, and return. Without significant losses, except when they decided to engage us directly in combat during the Kursk operation. Then they decided not to enter Ukrainian territory in order to avoid significant losses," Zelenskyy said.

He added that North Korean military personnel continue to train, work with drones, and practice using them.

"This is a major problem, especially for security in the Pacific region," Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Wednesday denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that Pyongyang planned to send up to 50,000 additional troops to Russia to fight on the side of its ally.