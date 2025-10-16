No tax increases planned - businesses can rest assured – Tax Service

No legislative initiatives are currently being considered to increase the rates of major taxes - VAT, personal income tax, and corporate income tax, which is a positive signal for business, said Lesia Karnaukh, acting head of the State Tax Service, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, as reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, there are no legislative initiatives regarding the increase of major income taxes, and this is good news for business. The STS has certainly not initiated any rate increases recently. VAT, personal income tax, and corporate income tax remain as they were. - she noted, adding that at the same time, the problem of "de-shadowing" remains open.

Regarding this, according to Karnaukh, there are two issues: the "de-shadowing" of the sphere and the fairness of determining equal competitive conditions. She noted that this methodology is called "tax gap" and the STS is currently working on it together with the Ministry of Finance. Its task is to find out which agreements between the state and businesses are not working and allow shadow schemes to "be born."

In addition, Karnaukh noted that the State Tax Service is already implementing a number of measures to counter illegal activities. This includes, in particular, tax control tools - actual and desk audits, audits, and official requests.

"We are moving in this direction, as we have in previous years. And the only thing we are currently trying to implement with the team is that every action of ours, concerning cooperation with business, should have logic and common sense. So that the tax officer understands the specifics of introducing a particular business, so that he understands the fate of economic operations and can provide a correct assessment," she explained.

The acting head of the STS emphasized that the tax service seeks to change the approach to inspections so that entrepreneurs perceive them not as a form of pressure, but as part of transparent interaction with tax authorities.

Budget losses exceeding UAH 660 million: tax authorities exposed 7 large networks that "fragmented" their businesses