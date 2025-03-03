No Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas - General Staff
There are 4 Russian ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. The total number of missiles on board is 26, while there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.
As of March 3, there are four Russian ships in the Mediterranean, three of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. The total number of missiles that these ships can launch reaches 26. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
At the same time, no enemy ships have been observed in the Black and Azov Seas.
In addition, over the past day, ships have been observed passing through the Kerch Strait.
During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: to the Black Sea - 4 vessels, of which 1 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; to the Sea of Azov - 5 vessels, of which 4 were moving from the Bosphorus.
It is also noted that the enemy continues to violate international norms, in particular the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), by disabling automatic identification systems on its ships.
Russian troops are making progress in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. For example, the enemy advanced in Pishchane in Donetsk region, near Pohrebivka in Kursk region, Nadiya and Zahryzove in Kharkiv region.
