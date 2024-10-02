No power outages planned for Thursday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo
NPC Ukrenergo informs that there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine on October 3. Power engineers ask to use powerful devices from 10:00 to 16:00, when solar power plants work most efficiently.
Tomorrow, on October 3, Ukraine is not planning to apply blackout schedules. At the same time, power engineers ask Ukrainians to use powerful appliances during the period of operation of solar power plants. This is stated in a statement by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Thursday (October 3 - ed.)
At the same time, power engineers urged Ukrainians to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of maximum efficiency of SPPs - from 10:00 to 16:00
Acting CEO of Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht said that in Ukraine, in the face of low temperatures in winter, namely minus 10-15 degrees, power companies can apply only one stage in the schedules of hourly blackouts.