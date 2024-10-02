No power outages planned for Thursday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, on October 3, Ukraine is not planning to apply blackout schedules. At the same time, power engineers ask Ukrainians to use powerful appliances during the period of operation of solar power plants. This is stated in a statement by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Thursday (October 3 - ed.) - the company's charter says.

The accumulated gas in Ukrainian storage facilities is enough to get through the winter

At the same time, power engineers urged Ukrainians to use powerful electrical appliances during the period of maximum efficiency of SPPs - from 10:00 to 16:00

Recall

Acting CEO of Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht said that in Ukraine, in the face of low temperatures in winter, namely minus 10-15 degrees, power companies can apply only one stage in the schedules of hourly blackouts.