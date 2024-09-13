No power cuts in Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo reports that no power supply restrictions are expected in Ukraine on September 14. The company recommends using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 16:00 during the highest solar activity.
Tomorrow, there are no plans to turn off the electricity in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
"No restrictions are expected tomorrow, September 14. Please use powerful electrical appliances during the hours of the highest solar activity - from 10:00 to 16:00," the company said.
There will be many challenges in winter, but we will not allow blackouts - CEO of Ukrenergo29.08.24, 15:58 • 15118 views