No plans to limit electricity in Ukraine on Sunday

No power outages are expected on September 29. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

No consumption restriction measures are planned for tomorrow, Sunday - the company said.

They also reminded that it is better to use powerful appliances during the day, from 10:00 to 16:00.

The NEURC proposes to set a price of 6900 UAH/MWh from 7:00 to 17:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 on the day-ahead market. The changes are aimed at balancing the power system and attracting electricity imports.

