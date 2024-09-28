No plans to limit electricity in Ukraine on Sunday
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo reported that no power outages are expected on September 29. No consumption restrictions are planned, but it is recommended to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 16:00.
No consumption restriction measures are planned for tomorrow, Sunday
They also reminded that it is better to use powerful appliances during the day, from 10:00 to 16:00.
Recall
The NEURC proposes to set a price of 6900 UAH/MWh from 7:00 to 17:00 and from 23:00 to 24:00 on the day-ahead market. The changes are aimed at balancing the power system and attracting electricity imports.
