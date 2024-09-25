Zelensky: “Russia has destroyed all our thermal power plants and the largest hydroelectric power plants”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army had destroyed all thermal power plants and the largest hydroelectric power plants. Zelensky said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Details

Since the Russian army cannot gain significant advantages on the battlefield, Putin is looking for other ways to break the spirit of the Ukrainians' struggle. One of his targets is infrastructure. the Russians continue to attack our energy infrastructure. So far, Russia has destroyed all of our thermal power plants and the largest hydroelectric power plants. And potentially millions of Ukrainians could be left without heat in the winter. This is exactly what Putin wants. Putin wants to leave ordinary people, women, children, and the elderly without heat in winter - Zelensky said.

He reiterated that he had recently received an intelligence report indicating that Putin was planning attacks on nuclear reactors.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that as long as Russia controls ZNPP, there is still a risk of a nuclear incident and it could become the largest source of radiation worldwide.