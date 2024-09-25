ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelensky: “Russia has destroyed all our thermal power plants and the largest hydroelectric power plants”

Zelensky: “Russia has destroyed all our thermal power plants and the largest hydroelectric power plants”

Ukraine's President says at the UN that Russia has destroyed all of the country's thermal and largest hydroelectric power plants. Zelenskiy warned of the risk of a nuclear incident at ZNPP and possible attacks on nuclear reactors.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army had destroyed all thermal power plants and the largest hydroelectric power plants. Zelensky said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

Details

Since the Russian army cannot gain significant advantages on the battlefield, Putin is looking for other ways to break the spirit of the Ukrainians' struggle. One of his targets is infrastructure. the Russians continue to attack our energy infrastructure. So far, Russia has destroyed all of our thermal power plants and the largest hydroelectric power plants. And potentially millions of Ukrainians could be left without heat in the winter. This is exactly what Putin wants. Putin wants to leave ordinary people, women, children, and the elderly without heat in winter

- Zelensky said.

He reiterated that he had recently received an intelligence report indicating that Putin was planning attacks on nuclear reactors.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that as long as Russia controls ZNPP, there is still a risk of a nuclear incident and it could become the largest source of radiation worldwide.

