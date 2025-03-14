No longer a fortress: remnants of Russian air defense systems missiles discovered in Moscow districts after appearance of unknown drones - CCD
Kyiv • UNN
The Moscow region was attacked by unknown drones. Remains of air defense missiles were found in residential areas. Russia has lost many radar stations and launchers, but even this does not save Moscow.
The Moscow region was attacked by unknown drones this morning. Despite the air defense systems and several lines of defense of the Russian capital, the bet does not work. This was announced in his TG channel by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.
The Moscow region was attacked by unknown drones this morning. A number of objects were damaged, air defense was working, as a result of which the remains of missiles of Russian systems were found in residential areas.
The Ukrainian official noted that Moscow is no longer a fortress, despite the fact that "Putin has exposed a number of areas of Russia and moved air defense equipment to Moscow, making several lines of defense of the Russian capital".
The post also states that Russia has lost many radars and launchers, such as the S-400, Pantsir-S1 near the LBS, in Crimea and regions of Russia - they were knocked out, a shortage was created, due to which a number of strategic objects remain uncovered. But even despite this, Putin's main bet is Moscow. However, this bet does not work either.
Russian air defense is increasingly breaking through and will break through more, technologies are developing.
Let us remind
An explosion occurred in a residential building in moscow after a drone attack. Several russian airports temporarily suspended operations due to the threat of drone attacks.
A number of Russian cities have come under drone attack, with damage to "non-residential objects." Airports in Saratov and Volgograd had restrictions on air traffic due to the threat.
The SBU struck two gas compressor stations in the Tambov and Saratov regions, as well as a warehouse of S-300/S-400 missiles in the Belgorod region. This caused damage to the Russian budget.
The National Security and Defense Council stated that negotiations in Jeddah broke Russia's strategy. If Russia does not agree to a ceasefire, it will finally become clear that it is the main criminal.
