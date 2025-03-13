Russian cities under drone attack: objects damaged, air traffic restricted
A number of Russian cities have come under drone attack, with damage to "non-residential objects." Airports in Saratov and Volgograd had restrictions on air traffic due to the threat.
Restrictions on air transport have been introduced at the airports of Saratov and Volgograd, and air traffic has been suspended. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, almost 80 drones were recorded in 6 Russian regions.
Russian regions are under attack by drones. As of now, damage to "non-residential objects" in Saratov is known.
As a result of the UAV attack, non-residential objects in the Petrovsky district were damaged. The notification system is working. Preliminary, there are no casualties
Restrictions on air traffic were also introduced.
Restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft have been introduced at the airports of Saratov and Volgograd
This is how the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine commented on the events in Russia:
It is pointed out that in the area of the UAV incident reported by the Russian media, there is an oil refinery with a significant refining capacity.
There is the Saratov refinery with a processing capacity of about 7 million tonnes of oil per year. It produces aviation fuel, diesel, and lubricants that power military equipment.
According to the Ministry of Defense of Russia, over the past day, in 6 regions of the Russian Federation, air defense tried to contain 77 unmanned aerial vehicles: 30 UAVs - over the territory of the Bryansk region, 25 UAVs - over the territory of the Kaluga region, six UAVs over the territory of the Kursk region, six UAVs - over the territory of the Voronezh region, five UAVs - over the territory of the Rostov region, five UAVs - over the territory of the Belgorod region.
