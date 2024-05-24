No “limitedly fit”: The Ministry of Health explained the new rules of mobilization

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 7522 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 85212 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141329 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146297 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241103 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172297 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163942 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148082 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220502 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112974 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111688 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43483 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62331 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107605 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64417 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241103 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220502 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206961 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232977 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220070 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 7522 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15703 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22471 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107605 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111688 views
Actual
No “limitedly fit”: The Ministry of Health explained the new rules of mobilization

No “limitedly fit”: The Ministry of Health explained the new rules of mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21171 views

The Ministry of Health explained that the diagnosis of “limitedly fit” used in peacetime was abolished, and now there are only “fit” and “unfit” categories for military service during martial law.

"Limitedly fit" was a diagnosis that functioned in peacetime. The main word was "fit," and "limitedly fit" was a matter of determining where a person should be drafted, what function he or she could perform in the ranks of the Armed Forces. Now this issue is simply more clearly regulated. This was announced by the Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko in an interview on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

When we talk about military medical commissions, we need to understand why this is done. This is not a total screening of men between the ages of 25 and 60. The issue is that this is the determination of certain health indicators that are necessary for the military to understand where to send a person to fulfill his constitutional duty during martial law in the country

- Lyashko said.

Details

According to him, "limitedly fit" is a diagnosis that functioned for peacetime.

"Limitedly fit" was a diagnosis that functioned for peacetime. The main word was "fit," and "limited" was a matter of determining where a person should be called up, what function he or she could perform in the ranks of the Armed Forces in order to fulfill his or her constitutional duty. Now this issue is simply more clearly regulated and "unfit" is defined, that is, the military, in consultation with doctors, has determined certain states of illness when a person will not be able to help in the Armed Forces," explained Lyashko.

Cancellation of the status of "limitedly fit": Defense Ministry explains what awaits military and persons liable for military service4/4/24, 2:02 PM • 23194 views

He also said that the military, in consultation with doctors, determined the conditions, said that the person was "fit," but there was fit plus at least four more breakdowns that the military has today, which they say: "Yes, you are fit, you will be an assault pilot. If you're fit, you'll work in the TCC, if you're fit, you'll work in the logistics forces.

"That is, people are needed everywhere. And I don't see any crisis here, so I personally support this," Lyashko said.

Addendum

On April 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 10313 on ensuring the rights of military and police officers to social protection. The document also abolishes the status of "limitedly fit", and now there are only two categories: "fit" and "unfit" for military service.

During mobilization or martial law, the validity period of a certificate with a conclusion on fitness for military service is one year.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarHealth
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Contact us about advertising