No “limitedly fit”: The Ministry of Health explained the new rules of mobilization

When we talk about military medical commissions, we need to understand why this is done. This is not a total screening of men between the ages of 25 and 60. The issue is that this is the determination of certain health indicators that are necessary for the military to understand where to send a person to fulfill his constitutional duty during martial law in the country - Lyashko said.

Details

According to him, "limitedly fit" is a diagnosis that functioned for peacetime.

"Limitedly fit" was a diagnosis that functioned for peacetime. The main word was "fit," and "limited" was a matter of determining where a person should be called up, what function he or she could perform in the ranks of the Armed Forces in order to fulfill his or her constitutional duty. Now this issue is simply more clearly regulated and "unfit" is defined, that is, the military, in consultation with doctors, has determined certain states of illness when a person will not be able to help in the Armed Forces," explained Lyashko.

He also said that the military, in consultation with doctors, determined the conditions, said that the person was "fit," but there was fit plus at least four more breakdowns that the military has today, which they say: "Yes, you are fit, you will be an assault pilot. If you're fit, you'll work in the TCC, if you're fit, you'll work in the logistics forces.

"That is, people are needed everywhere. And I don't see any crisis here, so I personally support this," Lyashko said.

Addendum

On April 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 10313 on ensuring the rights of military and police officers to social protection. The document also abolishes the status of "limitedly fit", and now there are only two categories: "fit" and "unfit" for military service.

During mobilization or martial law, the validity period of a certificate with a conclusion on fitness for military service is one year.