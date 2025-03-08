"No clashes, I was there": Trump denies conflict between Rubio and Musk
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump denied NYT reports of a quarrel between Secretary of State Rubio and Elon Musk during a cabinet meeting. According to Trump, both "get along great" and work effectively together.
On Friday, March 7, the publication The New York Times (NYT) reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had a dispute with Elon Musk. This occurred during a cabinet meeting attended by the U.S. President. However, White House Chief Donald Trump denies this conflict. This was reported by UNN citing Associated Press (AP) and Rapid Response 47.
Details
It is noted that while speaking with journalists at the White House, the U.S. President denied reports that a conflict occurred between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Elon Musk during the cabinet meeting at the White House regarding large-scale cuts in government spending.
No clashes, I was there
AP writes that the U.S. President immediately after the meeting on Thursday stated that he instructed the government to work with Musk - the billionaire overseeing large-scale cuts in the cabinet's Department of Government Efficiency.
"Elon gets along great with Mark," Trump said on Friday. "And they both are doing great. No clashes."
Recall
Yesterday, The New York Times reported that during the U.S. cabinet meeting, Elon Musk got into a conflict with Marco Rubio and Sean Duffy over staff layoffs. Rubio was angry because Musk accused him of not reducing the staff.
