No bail: Kyiv resident detained for raping two underage girls

A 57-year-old resident of the capital of Ukraine is suspected of taking advantage of the trust of children and raping two girls, aged 8 and 12. The suspect was detained and charged. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect was detained. The man's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 152, Part 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the following actions of the defendant are known.

A 57-year-old resident of Kyiv invited two girls, aged 8 and 12, to his apartment. The suspect took advantage of the fact that the children trusted him due to their age and raped them one by one.

Under Part 4 of Article 152, Part 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely - rape of a person under fourteen years of age - provides for imprisonment for a term of fifteen years or life.

During the court hearing, when choosing a preventive measure for the man, the prosecutors asked the court to take the suspect into custody without setting bail.

The Desnyansky District Court supported the position of the prosecutors - the man was arrested without the right to post bail.

The period of validity of the preventive measure is until September 26, 2025.

