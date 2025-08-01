$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
09:01 AM • 9956 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 28753 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 76086 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 81422 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 57342 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 90208 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 83245 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 146391 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 83444 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83850 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Publications
Exclusives
No bail: Kyiv resident detained for raping two underage girls

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

A 57-year-old Kyiv resident is suspected of raping two girls aged 8 and 12. The court arrested the suspect without the right to bail until September 26, 2025.

No bail: Kyiv resident detained for raping two underage girls

A 57-year-old resident of the capital of Ukraine is suspected of taking advantage of the trust of children and raping two girls, aged 8 and 12. The suspect was detained and charged. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

In Kyiv, a man was notified of suspicion of raping children aged 8 and 12, the capital's city prosecutor's office reports.

The suspect was detained. The man's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 152, Part 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the following actions of the defendant are known.

A 57-year-old resident of Kyiv invited two girls, aged 8 and 12, to his apartment. The suspect took advantage of the fact that the children trusted him due to their age and raped them one by one.

Under Part 4 of Article 152, Part 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely - rape of a person under fourteen years of age - provides for imprisonment for a term of fifteen years or life.

During the court hearing, when choosing a preventive measure for the man, the prosecutors asked the court to take the suspect into custody without setting bail.

The Desnyansky District Court supported the position of the prosecutors - the man was arrested without the right to post bail.

The period of validity of the preventive measure is until September 26, 2025.

Recall

A 51-year-old resident of the Vinnytsia region was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the rape of a minor.

Investigators of the National Police sent to court an indictment against a pedophile from the Kyiv region, who took his acquaintance's children for money for sexual exploitation.

A resident of Vinnytsia will spend 12 and a half years behind bars for corrupting children in private drawing classes.

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Vinnytsia
Kyiv