"No alliance lasts forever": "The Diplomat" series returns on October 16

World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 9504 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 7596 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 12470 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 14271 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
October 14, 07:16 PM • 30869 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
October 14, 03:21 PM • 60600 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 52921 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 47343 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 82786 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
CPD: alleged Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung article about "civil war" in Ukraine is fake
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourself
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNN
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
07:17 AM • 5240 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 64787 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumors
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal events
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tour
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice
"No alliance lasts forever": "The Diplomat" series returns on October 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

The third season of the American political thriller "The Diplomat" will be released on Netflix on October 16. In the new season, Ambassador Kate Wyler will accuse Vice President Grace Penn of conspiracy and seek the vice presidency.

"No alliance lasts forever": "The Diplomat" series returns on October 16

The premiere of the third season of the American political thriller series "The Diplomat" will take place tomorrow, October 16, UNN reports.

When is the new season of "The Diplomat"?

The third season of "The Diplomat" will be released on Netflix on October 16.

Netflix announced that the central roles in the new season will be played by Keri Russell (Kate Wyler), Rufus Sewell (Hal Wyler), Allison Janney (Grace Penn), and Bradley Whitford (Todd Penn).

The series "The Diplomat": what is known

The series is about an American diplomat, the wife of a famous politician, who becomes an ambassador to Great Britain. Amidst an international crisis, she combines work with a difficult family life.

In the long-awaited third season of the series, Ambassador Kate Wyler will experience a personal drama – getting what she wants. She accused Vice President Grace Penn of planning a terrorist conspiracy and admitted that she aspires to the position of Vice President.

The second season ended with a shocking and unexpected conclusion. After Kate realized that Vice President Penn was involved in the attack on a British warship in the first season, in the season finale, Kate's husband, diplomat Hal, called President Rayburn (Michael McKean) directly to tell him about Grace's role. This news was such a shock to President Rayburn that he suffered a heart attack and died, meaning Penn is now president.

Netflix's official website Tudum reports that production of the 4th season of "The Diplomat" will begin in the fall.

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"15.05.25, 08:19 • 159727 views

Streaming platform Netflix is introducing video games for the first time on its TV service – offering to play Boggle between watching "Stranger Things".

Anna Murashko

