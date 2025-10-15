"No alliance lasts forever": "The Diplomat" series returns on October 16

The premiere of the third season of the American political thriller series "The Diplomat" will take place tomorrow, October 16, UNN reports.

When is the new season of "The Diplomat"?

The third season of "The Diplomat" will be released on Netflix on October 16.

Netflix announced that the central roles in the new season will be played by Keri Russell (Kate Wyler), Rufus Sewell (Hal Wyler), Allison Janney (Grace Penn), and Bradley Whitford (Todd Penn).

The series "The Diplomat": what is known

The series is about an American diplomat, the wife of a famous politician, who becomes an ambassador to Great Britain. Amidst an international crisis, she combines work with a difficult family life.

In the long-awaited third season of the series, Ambassador Kate Wyler will experience a personal drama – getting what she wants. She accused Vice President Grace Penn of planning a terrorist conspiracy and admitted that she aspires to the position of Vice President.

The second season ended with a shocking and unexpected conclusion. After Kate realized that Vice President Penn was involved in the attack on a British warship in the first season, in the season finale, Kate's husband, diplomat Hal, called President Rayburn (Michael McKean) directly to tell him about Grace's role. This news was such a shock to President Rayburn that he suffered a heart attack and died, meaning Penn is now president.

Netflix's official website Tudum reports that production of the 4th season of "The Diplomat" will begin in the fall.

