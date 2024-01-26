NMT-2024: it became known when the testing of graduates will take place

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 92867 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110783 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140529 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137912 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176385 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171679 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283042 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178215 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167216 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106909 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 87701 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 40130 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 62271 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49368 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 92867 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283042 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250623 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235740 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261030 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49368 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140529 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106820 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122915 views
NMT-2024: it became known when the testing of graduates will take place

NMT-2024: it became known when the testing of graduates will take place

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23655 views

The NMT will contain two blocks: the main one, which will include three compulsory subjects, and an additional one, which will contain tasks in one subject of your choice.

This year's Ukrainian graduates will take the National Multisubject Test (NMT) on May 14 - July 19 . This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

Details

The National Multisubject Test (NMT) in 2024 is scheduled to be held on May 14 - July 19. This period is defined by the order of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.  

- said the UCEQA.

It is also noted that this order approves the list of subjects to be tested

In particular, stipulates that the NMT will contain two blocks: the main one, which will include three compulsory subjects, and an additional one, which will contain tasks in one subject of choice.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new charter of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education24.01.24, 10:24 • 24845 views

In , the UCEQA reminded that the compulsory subjects are  - Ukrainian language, mathematics and history of Ukraine. 

Instead, the subjects of this year's choice will be  - Ukrainian literature, a foreign language (English, Spanish, German, French), biology, physics, chemistry, and geography.

Addendum

For each participant, the test will be held on the same day in two stages. During the first stage, which will last 120 minutes, you will have to complete tasks in the Ukrainian language and mathematics.

Instead, during the second stage, also lasting 120 minutes, -  on the history of Ukraine and an academic subject of your choice, indicated during registration for participation in the NMT. There will be a 20-minute break between the stages. 

Recall

Ukraine has approved the general characteristics of the subject tests of the main and additional blocks of the national multi-subject test in 2024 and the scheme of scoring for completing tasks.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

