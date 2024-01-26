NMT-2024: it became known when the testing of graduates will take place

This year's Ukrainian graduates will take the National Multisubject Test (NMT) on May 14 - July 19 . This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

Details

The National Multisubject Test (NMT) in 2024 is scheduled to be held on May 14 - July 19. This period is defined by the order of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. - said the UCEQA.

It is also noted that this order approves the list of subjects to be tested

In particular, stipulates that the NMT will contain two blocks: the main one, which will include three compulsory subjects, and an additional one, which will contain tasks in one subject of choice.

In , the UCEQA reminded that the compulsory subjects are - Ukrainian language, mathematics and history of Ukraine.

Instead, the subjects of this year's choice will be - Ukrainian literature, a foreign language (English, Spanish, German, French), biology, physics, chemistry, and geography.

Addendum

For each participant, the test will be held on the same day in two stages. During the first stage, which will last 120 minutes, you will have to complete tasks in the Ukrainian language and mathematics.

Instead, during the second stage, also lasting 120 minutes, - on the history of Ukraine and an academic subject of your choice, indicated during registration for participation in the NMT. There will be a 20-minute break between the stages.

Recall

Ukraine has approved the general characteristics of the subject tests of the main and additional blocks of the national multi-subject test in 2024 and the scheme of scoring for completing tasks.