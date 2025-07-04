$41.720.09
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Chemical plant in Russian Shebekino engulfed in fire after drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 1515 views

In Shebekino, Russia, Belgorod region, the chemical enterprise "Selena" caught fire after a UAV attack, causing black smoke. Earlier, seven people were injured during an attack on an agricultural enterprise in the village of Yasni Zori.

Chemical plant in Russian Shebekino engulfed in fire after drone attack

In Shebekino, Russia, in the Belgorod region, a chemical enterprise caught fire after a UAV attack, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

The Russian Telegram channel "Popel" published a video from the "Selena" chemical reagents plant – after the UAV attack, black smoke rose over the enterprise.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, clarified that earlier, during an attack on an agricultural enterprise in the village of Yasni Zori, seven people were injured.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
