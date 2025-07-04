Chemical plant in Russian Shebekino engulfed in fire after drone attack

In Shebekino, Russia, in the Belgorod region, a chemical enterprise caught fire after a UAV attack, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

The Russian Telegram channel "Popel" published a video from the "Selena" chemical reagents plant – after the UAV attack, black smoke rose over the enterprise.

The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, clarified that earlier, during an attack on an agricultural enterprise in the village of Yasni Zori, seven people were injured.

