The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new charter of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new version of the charter of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education, according to the Government Portal, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new version of the NAQA charter to bring the agency's activities in line with the provisions of the Law on Higher Education.

The new version of the charter provides:

improving the mechanism for ensuring the quality of higher education;

establishing a list of powers and rights of the NEA;

improving the procedure for appealing against decisions of the National Agency by establishing an Appeals Chamber within it;

clarification of the procedure for forming the composition of the NACAA and establishing its structure;

determining the procedure for institutional accreditation of higher education institutions and post-accreditation monitoring.

Recall

The government plans to launch a large-scale reform of higher education this year . In addition to state-funded and contractual education, they want to introduce state grants and soft loans.