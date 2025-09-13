Nine-month-old girl Margarita Hasan is being sought in Odesa region - police

The Odesa Oblast police are searching for nine-month-old Margarita Hasan, who disappeared after her mother handed her over to her 35-year-old friend. This is reported by UNN with reference to the police post on social networks.

Police Department No. 3 of Odesa District Police Department No. 1 is establishing the whereabouts of nine-month-old Margarita Hasan, whom her mother allegedly handed over to a 35-year-old friend, and they both disappeared. - the post says.

According to law enforcement officers, the mother and child lived in a center for social and psychological assistance for internally displaced persons.

The police also provided a description: the girl has blue eyes, short curly hair, is about 86 cm tall and weighs about 12 kg. She was last seen wearing blue and white striped clothes and white socks, and was in a beige baby stroller. The woman who may be with the child is about 165–170 cm tall, has an average build, dark hair, and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officers urged anyone with any information about the child's whereabouts to report it by calling (04877) 9-42-52 or the special line "102".

