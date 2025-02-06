There are casualties, the largest market and enterprise are damaged: the consequences of a night UAV attack were shown in Kharkov

In Kharkiv, the city's largest market and transportation company were damaged by enemy air strikes on the night of February 6. There are victims. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, said that the enemy struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv at 23:30 and Novobavarskyi district at 01:00.

He noted that “the most significant destruction” was recorded in the Kyiv district due to the air attack.

There, an enemy drone hit the roof of Kharkiv's largest market, and the explosion damaged “dozens of trade pavilions.

No one was injured at the scene, and the guards who were at the scene were also injured - said Dmytro Chubenko.

According to the spokesman, at 01:00 am, an enemy drone hit the territory of an infrastructure transport company in Novobavarsky district. There were no injuries here either, the regional prosecutor's office said.

Recall

