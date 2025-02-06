There are casualties, the largest market and enterprise are damaged: the consequences of a night UAV attack were shown in Kharkov

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55803 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101119 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104642 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121785 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101885 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128380 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103467 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113273 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116893 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161617 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105434 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101737 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83025 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110564 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104957 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121775 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151800 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183960 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104957 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110564 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138093 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139855 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167665 views
There are casualties, the largest market and enterprise are damaged: the consequences of a night UAV attack were shown in Kharkov

There are casualties, the largest market and enterprise are damaged: the consequences of a night UAV attack were shown in Kharkov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106031 views

In Kharkiv, the city's largest market and a transportation company were damaged by a Geranium-2 UAV attack. Market security guards were injured and dozens of trade pavilions were destroyed.

In Kharkiv, the city's largest market and transportation company were damaged by enemy air strikes on the night of February 6. There are victims. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.  

Details

Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, said that the enemy struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv at 23:30 and Novobavarskyi district at 01:00.

He noted that “the most significant destruction” was recorded in the Kyiv district due to the air attack.

ImageImage

There, an enemy drone hit the roof of Kharkiv's largest market, and the explosion damaged “dozens of trade pavilions.

No one was injured at the scene, and the guards who were at the scene were also injured

- said Dmytro Chubenko.

According to the spokesman, at 01:00 am, an enemy drone hit the territory of an infrastructure transport company in Novobavarsky district. There were no injuries here either, the regional prosecutor's office said.

Recall

In Kharkiv, as a result of an attack by enemy drones , trade pavilions at a large market in the Kyiv district are burning. According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.  

Putin wants to drag Belarus into war - Zelensky05.02.25, 19:03 • 38374 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising