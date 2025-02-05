Putin wants to drag Belarus into war - Zelensky

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Putin wants to drag Belarus into war - Zelensky

Putin wants to drag Belarus into war - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's president warned of Russia's possible deployment of troops in Belarus to put pressure on Poland and the Baltic states. Zelenskyy called on neighboring countries to increase defense spending to protect themselves from Russian aggression.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia could use Belarus more actively to threaten neighboring countries. According to him, in the spring, summer or fall, Putin will deploy his forces there to put pressure on Poland, Lithuania and other countries, UNN reports.

The President of Ukraine noted that each country should independently determine the level of defense spending it needs for its own security. He emphasized that given Putin's ambitions and his actions, which indicate an unwillingness to stop the war, it is clear that the Russian leader does not intend to abandon his aggressive plans and will continue to implement them.

He will think about other countries. I am sure of this, I warn about it. I am talking about this absolutely openly, frankly. You will see that he will provoke other countries. Maybe Poland will be next or the Baltic countries. And this is not just another rhetoric. You will see that in the spring, summer or fall, he will deploy forces on the territory of Belarus. And many Europeans, maybe even the United States, will say: "Oh, this is intimidation. This is intimidation of Poland, intimidation of Lithuania, intimidation of our other Baltic partners. But you'll see that he will do everything to drag them in

- Zelensky said.

According to him, Putin will think about how to provoke them.

I don't know if there will be an invasion, but he will drag Belarus into a war in this way. Although, in my opinion, after they attacked Ukraine with missiles, they were already in this war. But their people are not, their army is not, not yet. Putin really wants this 

- the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy emphasized that everything possible must be done to stop Putin, as his aggression poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to other countries. According to him, when talking about defense spending, states should first of all think about their own security.

Speaking about defense spending, Zelenskyy noted that each country should determine the level of funding it needs - whether it is 2-3% of the budget or more. He reminded that Ukraine today is forced to spend all its resources on defense, and this should be a response for those who do not want to find themselves in the same situation in the future. The President emphasized that the allocation of funds for defense now will allow avoiding much higher costs in the future. He also noted that support for Ukraine is part of the defense of other countries, as it helps to deter Russian aggression.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko claimedthat President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would do everything to drag Belarus into war. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
lithuaniaLithuania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

