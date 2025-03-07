A critical industrial facility was hit in the Ternopil region: what is known about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
A rocket hit on an industrial facility has been recorded in Ternopil region, one enemy rocket was shot down. There are no casualties, but there may be restrictions on gas supply in the region.
During the night, another shelling occurred in the Ternopil region from the aggressor, resulting in the impact of missiles on an industrial facility. This was reported by the Head of the Ternopil RMA, Vyacheslav Negoda, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
As a result, there is a likelihood of temporary restrictions on gas supply in the region. However, thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense system, the enemy missile was destroyed in the air.
Fortunately, no human casualties have been recorded.
All relevant services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences. Given the situation, local residents are advised to remain in shelters until the all-clear.
Reminder
Earlier, it was reported that explosions were heard in Ternopil and a fire broke out.
Explosions are heard in Ternopil and a fire is visible07.03.25, 05:10 • 120038 views