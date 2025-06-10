Night drone attack on Odesa: there are dead and wounded, the destruction is significant

As a result of a night attack by strike drones on Odesa, at least one person died. This was reported by the city's mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, three more people were hospitalized. A hit on a residential building was recorded.

Emergency services are working at the scene, providing all necessary assistance. The destruction is significant, and its assessment will be carried out in the morning. People are already being offered temporary accommodation - Trukhanov noted.

In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, specified that as a result of the Russian attack, a 59-year-old man died and at least four people were injured.

"Residential buildings in the center of Odesa were destroyed and damaged. ... The administrative building of the emergency medical station was also completely destroyed. There is a fire on the spot. Ambulances were damaged. There were no casualties among the staff," Kiper wrote.

Let us remind you

As a result of the night attack by strike drones on Odesa, the administrative part of the maternity hospital was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Explosions were heard in Odesa at night, the enemy is attacking the city with kamikaze drones