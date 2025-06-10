$41.400.07
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
June 9, 03:58 PM

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 45541 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM • 41821 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 128639 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 92379 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46786 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Night drone attack on Odesa: there are dead and wounded, the destruction is significant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

As a result of the night drone attack on Odesa, there is one dead and at least four wounded. Residential buildings, an administrative building of an emergency medical station were destroyed, and ambulances were damaged.

Night drone attack on Odesa: there are dead and wounded, the destruction is significant

As a result of a night attack by strike drones on Odesa, at least one person died. This was reported by the city's mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, three more people were hospitalized. A hit on a residential building was recorded.

Emergency services are working at the scene, providing all necessary assistance. The destruction is significant, and its assessment will be carried out in the morning. People are already being offered temporary accommodation

- Trukhanov noted.

In turn, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, specified that as a result of the Russian attack, a 59-year-old man died and at least four people were injured.

"Residential buildings in the center of Odesa were destroyed and damaged. ... The administrative building of the emergency medical station was also completely destroyed. There is a fire on the spot. Ambulances were damaged. There were no casualties among the staff," Kiper wrote.

Let us remind you

As a result of the night attack by strike drones on Odesa, the administrative part of the maternity hospital was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Explosions were heard in Odesa at night, the enemy is attacking the city with kamikaze drones10.06.25, 01:31 • 2646 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Odesa
